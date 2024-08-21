Turkish outfit Goztepe have agreed on a deal with Southampton star Mateusz Liz as they look to keep hold of the goalkeeper.

Liz joined Saints two years ago on a five-year deal as a free agent, but has not established himself at St Mary’s.

The Polish shot-stopper spent last season at Goztepe and helped the Turkish side to win promotion to the Super Lig.

Liz impressed in his 31 league appearances and bringing him back has been a priority for Goztepe.

Now according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Super Lig side have agreed to sign the Saints man on a permanent deal.

It has been suggested that the Southampton goalkeeper is signing a three-year deal with Goztepe, with the option of extending the deal for another year.

Liz will fly to Izmir later today and have his medical before he becomes a Goztepe player permanently.

The fee the Turkish side are paying for the 27-year-old custodian to Southampton is unclear at the moment.

Gozetpe are Southampton’s sister club.