Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is almost over as the French club have not been able to find an agreement with the English club over the potential transfer fee.

With just over a week remaining for the transfer window to close, Sancho’s future at Old Trafford is still in doubt.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have been the keenest club but an agreement regarding the transfer of the player is still to be found.

The Red Devils want €60m from the sale of Sancho but PSG are reluctant to meet their asking price.

According to French outlet PSGInside Actus, negotiations between the two clubs are now almost over.

PSG pulling out of a deal leaves the door open for two other clubs – Chelsea and Juventus, who have also been in the mix.

Juventus could make a late move if they manage to offload Federico Chiesa before next week’s deadline.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are proposing a cash player option and would also welcome an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.