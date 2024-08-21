Championship outfit Coventry City are set to sign young forward Norman Bassette from Ligue 2 outfit Caen.

The Belgian has been on the books of Caen since 2019 and he was loaned out away from the French second tier side last season.

He spent the last campaign with Belgian first-tier side Mechelen and impressed in his 23 all-competition appearances for them, making six-goal contributions in the process.

Bassette has been linked with a move to the English second-tier side Coventry City this summer.

And according to French daily L’Equipe, Bassette is set to become a new Coventry City player.

It has been suggested that the Sky Blues are paying between €2.5m to €3m to the French side and Caen have also added a sell-on clause into the deal.

Coventry have already brought in Brandon Thomas-Asante and now they are bringing the 19-year-old Belgian striker for more squad depth.

Mark Robins’ side will be looking to put Bassette through medical before announcing him as a new Coventry City player.