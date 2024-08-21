Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is ‘open to leaving’ Selhurst Park amid talks on a new deal not being productive, according to the Daily Express.

The hitman saw his form at Crystal Palace reinvigorated by the appointment of Oliver Glasner last season and the Austrian tactician is keen to count on him.

Palace have wanted to secure Mateta on a new deal, but talks between they player’s camp and the club have not been productive.

The striker’s stance is that he is ‘open to leaving’ the Premier League side and would like to play in the Champions League.

Whether that can happen before the window closes is open to question as Crystal Palace do not want to lose him.

It is suggested it would take a huge offer for the Eagles to change their mind.

Glasner started Mateta in Crystal Palace’s Premier League opener at the weekend against Brentford.

If Mateta was to go then Crystal Palace would also want to be sure of getting in a replacement for him before the window closes.