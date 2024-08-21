Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen is set for a huge wage rise at Fulham, according to the South London Press.

The Cottagers have been looking to sign a replacement for departed Tosin Adarabioyo and they had shortlisted multiple defenders.

Fulham failed to secure Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos and then they eyed Eagles star Andersen.

The Cottagers and Crystal Palace now have an agreement in place for the 28-year-old Denmark international on a fee around of £30m.

Andersen’s new wages at Fulham would have made him the highest earner at Crystal Palace.

Now Andersen will have a massive salary hike at Craven Cottage and his new weekly wage will comfortably be in six figures.

Andersen joined Crystal Palace back in 2021 as a permanent player and established himself as a very important figure at the Eagles.

Now only time will tell who Crystal Palace will bring in late in the transfer window to replace the Denmark international; they are in talks with Wolfsburg over Maxence Lacroix.