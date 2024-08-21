Crystal Palace have tabled an opening bid with Wolfsburg for the signature of defender Maxence Lacroix, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Palace are set to sell Joachim Andersen to Fulham, with a deal agreed in principle, and are moving forward to secure a replacement for the Dane.

Lacroix has been on Crystal Palace’s radar all summer and the club have been exploring a deal to sign the Wolfsburg defender.

It has been claimed that Crystal Palace have now moved with an offer to land the defender in the ongoing transfer window.

The Eagles offered a deal worth £12m fixed fee plus another £2m in add-ons to the Bundesliga club.

Lacroix is in the final year of his contract and the German outfit have been open to letting the defender leave this summer.

The centre-back is also keen to leave and Oliver Glasner is pushing to take him to Selhurst Park in the coming days.

The Crystal Palace boss worked with Lacroix when he was at Wolfsburg and wants to reunite with him in south London.