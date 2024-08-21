Crystal Palace are looking to secure ex-Wolves shot-stopper Louie Moulden’s signature, according to the South London Press.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper came through the youth ranks of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Wolves snapped him up in 2021 and sent him out on multiple loan spells away from Molineux.

Moulden was released this summer without making any first-team appearance for Wolves.

Now it has been suggested that the Eagles are trying to wrap up a deal to sign Moulden for their Under-21 side.

Young Eagles shot-stoppers Joe Whitworth and Owen Goodman have been sent out on loan spells to gain first-team experience.

Moulden on the other hand, has plenty of lower-league senior goalkeeping experience and he would bring that quality to the youth side if Crystal Palace are able to sign him.

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League side will be able to convince the 22-year-old shot-stopper to join their academy in the upcoming days.