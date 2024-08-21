European heavyweights Juventus could make a late attempt for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho if they can move on Federico Chiesa before next week’s transfer deadline.

Sancho has been on Juventus’ radar for several months and the club have been exploring a deal for him all summer.

Juventus started looking at other targets after it became clear earlier in the window that they are far away from Manchester United’s valuation.

Manchester United are yet to resolve the winger’s future despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and other European clubs.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants could rekindle their interest in Sancho in the final days of the window.

It has been claimed that Juventus’ potential attempt for the winger is dependent on Chiesa leaving this summer.

If the Italian moves on in the coming days, Juventus could consider making a late move for the Manchester United star.

It is unclear whether Manchester United would be open to loaning the player out towards the end of the window.