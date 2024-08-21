Everton have a certain figure in mind for Neal Maupay’s potential departure before the end of the transfer window next week.

The 28-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Brentford and is not a major part of Sean Dyche’s plans at Everton.

Maupay has suitors in France where Marseille are interested in signing the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Marseille’s loan approach has not impressed Everton who are pushing to sell the striker who has a year left on his contract.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Everton have an asking price in mind for Maupay this summer.

The Merseyside club want to recover somewhere around €10m from the sale of the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Marseille are aware that given the forward’s contract situation, a loan deal would be hard to agree.

Everton could agree to a loan if an obligation-to-buy clause is part of the agreement with one of his suitors.