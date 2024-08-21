Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is training with Motherwell to keep himself fit for his next move, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Jack was one of the players the Gers allowed to leave in the summer after seven years of service.

in his last season at Ibrox, Jack featured in a total of 22 games for Rangers, eleven of which came in the Scottish Premiership.

Now one-and-a-half months on Jack is still on the lookout for a new club.

Rangers’ fellow Scottish Premiership club Motherwell have given Jack the opportunity to use their training facilities.

The veteran is making use of them to keep himself fit and be ready when his next club comes calling.

It remains to be seen whether any club will show keenness in signing him in the coming days.

Jack is a product of Aberdeen’s academy and will be able to move after the window has closed due to his free agent status.

He was in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024 but could only make it to the bench.