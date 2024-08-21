Fulham are hoping to have Joachim Andersen registered in time to face Leicester City this weekend, according to Sky Sports News.

Marco Silva’s side have agreed a fee with Crystal Palace for the centre-back and are currently putting him through a medical.

Fulham will splurge around £30m to sign Andersen and needed another centre-back after losing Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Silva wants the capture to be done quickly and Fulham are hoping they can have Andersen available to face Leicester at the weekend.

The Cottagers will need to get Andersen registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday.

Fulham lost their league opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford and will be keen to get their first win on the board when Leicester visit Craven Cottage.

Leicester held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw in their league opener.

When Fulham last hosted Leicester, in May last year, they ran out 5-3 winners in a thrilling game.