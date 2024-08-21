Ipswich Town have made a bid for Leeds United linked winger Jack Clarke, according to the Times.

Clarke is a key man at Sunderland and the Black Cats would like to keep him, but they are coming under pressure as the end of the transfer window approaches.

The winger, who made a big impact in the Championship with Sunderland last season and was their main goal threat, has been linked with a possible move back to former club Leeds, who have just lost Georginio Rutter.

It is Ipswich who have made the first move though and they have contacted Sunderland to put in an offer.

The Premier League new boys have offered more than £15m to Sunderland in an attempt to sign Clarke.

Kieran McKenna feels that Clarke can handle the step up to the Premier League and is keen to give him the opportunity.

A move to Portman Road and the chance to play in the Premier League could be hugely attractive for Clarke.

If he does leave the Stadium of Light then Sunderland will have a big job ahead to replace him before the window slams shut.

Clarke has scored once and assisted one for Sunderland in the Championship this season, playing big roles in wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City.

His Black Cats deal has two years to run.