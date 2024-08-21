Former Scottish Premiership striker Kris Boyd does not expect Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi to be anything more than a back-up option at Manchester City if he joins the Premier League champions this summer.

Manchester City are pondering over whether to sign a replacement for Julian Alvarez in the final days of the summer transfer window.

They have whittled down their shortlist of targets to two names and Furuhashi is one of the players the club are considering.

Furuhashi would be keen on the move to the Etihad if Manchester City eventually decide to try and sign him before the transfer window closes a week from Friday.

Boyd highlighted the Celtic forward’s current shoulder issues but stressed that he has been a brilliant servant for the Bhoys since joining in 2021.

However, he does not expect the attacker to be anymore more than a backup at the Etihad if he decides to join Manchester City this summer.

The former Scotland star said on Sky Sports News: “He’s obviously struggling with his shoulder right now, but since he’s come to Scotland, he’s been outstanding.

“I imagine with Manchester City he’d probably be back up, but of course, he could do a job with his movement, his pace, his work rate.”

Since joining Celtic in 2021, Furuhashi has scored 73 goals in 135 games for the Glasgow giants.