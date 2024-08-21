Largie Ramazani is now on the plane and heading for Leeds United as he looks to complete a permanent switch from Almeria.

Leeds have an agreement in place with the Spanish second tier side to bring Ramazani to Elland Road and matters are moving quickly.

The Whites would like to have the deal completed on Thursday to put the winger at the disposal of boss Daniel Farke.

Ramazani boarded a private jet at Almeria airport this evening at around 7:30pm local time.

The plane is now on the way to Leeds and is due to arrive before 10pm.

Leeds will then look to put Ramazani through his medical paces and complete the deal to snap him up.

The Elland Road side are paying up to €11.7m to sign the winger from Almeria and the Spanish side have also included a sell-on clause set at 15 per cent.

Ramazani has already played for Almeria this season and scored as they drew 2-2 with Racing Santander.

Leeds are next due to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Friday evening as they hunt their first win of the season.