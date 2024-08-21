Leeds United and Watford linked Fode Ballo-Toure has now seen his move to Saint-Etienne collapse.

On the books at AC Milan, Ballo-Toure is expected to move on this summer after being told he does not feature in the Rossoneri’s plans.

The left-back turned down a move to Besiktas earlier this summer and wants to return to England, where he was on loan at Fulham last term.

Both Watford and Leeds have been linked with Ballo-Toure, but it did seem the defender was heading to French side Saint-Etienne.

There has been an issue over wages as Ballo-Toure wants €1.2m per year and now it has, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), collapsed the deal.

A move to Saint-Etienne is now off the table for Ballo-Toure.

The left-back is now training with AC Milan’s Under-23s as he awaits developments on his future.

With just a year left on his contract at the San Siro, AC Milan want to sell Ballo-Toure and not loan him.