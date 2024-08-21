Leeds United are preparing to put Largie Ramazani through a medical after agreeing on a deal with Almeria for his signature, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have been pushing to bring in a new winger since they lost Crysencio Summerville to West Ham earlier this month.

Leeds have been looking at several wingers, including Jonathan Rowe, who is set to join French giants Marseille in the coming days.

The Yorkshire giants appear to have got their man in Almeria winger Ramazani in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that a deal is in place between the two clubs for the Belgian winger to move to Elland Road on a permanent deal.

Leeds have agreed to a deal worth up to €11.7m to secure the signature of the winger from the Spanish club.

The Whites have also consented to include a 15 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Leeds have also booked Ramazani for a medical and the winger will be arriving in west Yorkshire soon to complete the formalities of a transfer.