Leeds United have lost out on Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, who is to fly to France for a Marseille medical later today, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Rowe pulled out of the Norwich squad for their season opener in the Championship earlier this month and faced instant consequences as he was dropped to the Under-21s.

Leeds have been pushing to sign Rowe as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, but Marseille have been the favourites in recent days as the winger favours them.

Other sides have also looked at Rowe, including Rennes, but Marseille now have a £14m deal in place with Norwich.

Rowe wants to make the move and he will fly to France later today.

Marseille will then put the winger through his medical paces as they look to close the deal.

Norwich could even end up earning more money as £3m in add-ons, along with a sell-on clause, have also been agreed.

Leeds will have to switch their attention elsewhere and there is now big pressure on the Whites to make signings before the window closes at the end of next week.