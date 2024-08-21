Leeds United want the Largie Ramazani move to be wrapped up on Thursday and see him as the replacement for Crysencio Summerville, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Ever since losing Summerville to West Ham at the start of the month, the Whites have been working on finding a suitable replacement for the player.

Former Manchester United academy graduate Ramazani has impressed the Leeds United scouts and the Whites have been working on a deal to sign him.

The Yorkshire club have booked a medical for the player and now they are aiming to get the deal fully completed on Thursday as they speed forward.

The package Leeds are paying is around €11.7m including add-ons.

There will also be a 15 per cent sell-on clause which will benefit Ramazani’s current club Almeria in the future.

The Belgian played in 29 of Almeria’s 38 La Liga games last season making eight goal contributions.

Leeds will still be one man short after the confirmation of Ramazani as they also have to find a replacement for Georginio Rutter, who left for Brighton.