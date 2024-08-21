Leicester City have pulled out of the race for Watford winger Yaser Asprilla, leaving Spanish side Girona hopeful of being able to sign him.

The Colombian international joined the Hornets in January 2022 and has been a regular at Vicarage Road.

He is only 20 and has racked up 86 appearances for the Championship outfit so far and has attracted multiple European clubs this summer.

French outfit Rennes, Portuguese giants FC Porto and Leicester have been interested, but Rennes and Porto recently ended their efforts to land him.

Now, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Leicester have also withdrawn from the race.

Girona are now leading the race to sign Asprilla, despite knowing that it will not be easy to afford Watford’s price tag.

Watford want £20m for Asprilla and Girona are hopeful of bringing that price down and winning over the player.

Girona have picked Asprilla as their key wing target before deadline day and want to get a deal done.