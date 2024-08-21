Brentford look like they will beat Bayer Leverkusen to the signature of Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg and the deal ‘will get done’, according to talkSPORT.

The Reds have been open to selling the Dutchman all summer, but have stuck an asking price of £20m on his head which they have not moved on.

Van den Berg had a good loan spell at Mainz last season and that made him in demand amongst Bundesliga sides this summer.

Most have been unable to afford the centre-back, but champions Leverkusen have been fighting for his signature.

Now though it is suggested that Brentford will beat Leverkusen to Van den Berg and the deal looks like it ‘will get done’.

Liverpool are expected to bank over £20m from selling the Dutchman.

Van den Berg has been keen to move on from Anfield this summer as he seeks to make sure he is playing on a regular basis.

He played week in, week out at Mainz and feared that remaining at Liverpool would see his game time severely limited.