Manchester United are closing in on a permanent transfer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte and not a loan deal as had been thought likely.

The Red Devils have been holding talks over a period of several weeks with PSG in an effort to land Ugarte.

The Uruguayan is Erik ten Hag’s top midfield target and it appeared earlier this week that a deal was on the horizon, not least due to Luis Enrique telling the midfielder he is not in his plans.

That was thought likely to come about through a loan with an obligation to buy formula, though the obligation amount was still under discussion.

However, according to French daily Le Parisien, an outright transfer is now expected.

PSG and Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement for a permanent transfer based on a fee of around €60m.

That would essentially give PSG back the fee they paid to sign Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon last year.

A number of details remain to be ironed out between the two clubs, but there is an air of confidence amongst all parties that the deal can be done before the transfer window shuts.