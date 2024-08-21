Manchester United used a meeting to settle some paperwork relating to Rasmus Hojlund to ask about a midfielder linked with their rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils have been working on bringing in a new midfielder for Erik ten Hag and they look to be close to doing so.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is widely expected to end up at Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

He is not the only midfielder who has been interesting Manchester United though and they recently asked and made an offer for a player who has been consistently linked with their rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United officials met with Atalanta officials on Tuesday to settle some remaining paperwork issues regarding the sale of Hojlund last year, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

The Red Devils used the opportunity of the meeting to bring up midfielder Ederson.

They even suggested a €50m fee to take the Brazilian to Old Trafford.

Atalanta made clear though that there is no prospect of selling Ederson before the transfer window closes this summer.

The relationship between the two clubs however is considered to be excellent and if Manchester United want a midfielder in future transfer windows they could return to the chase.