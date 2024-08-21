Norwich City are in talks with Real Madrid about signing attacking midfielder Reinier on a loan deal.

The Canaries recently lost Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray, while Adam Idah left for Celtic and Jonathan Rowe is expected to join Marseille.

Johannes Hoff Thorup wants fresh faces and Norwich are trying to deliver an ambitious target from Real Madrid.

Discussions are taking place about loaning Reinier, according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

Real Madrid and Reinier’s camp believe Norwich are an interesting destination for the 22-year-old to continue his development at.

However, the deal is being delayed due to details about the terms of the loan and an option to buy.

Real Madrid are willing to agree to an option to buy in the deal, but only if Norwich can win promotion to the Premier League.

Reinier staying at Real Madrid has been ruled out and if there is no move to Norwich then a return to Brazil could be on the agenda with Flamengo keen.

The attacking midfielder has had loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Girona and Frosinone and Real Madrid think next summer could be the time to recoup their €30m investment.