Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal with Arsenal over a fee for the transfer of Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to The Athletic.

Forest are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer window closes a week from this Friday.

It emerged earlier today that they have tabled an improved bid worth €30m for Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez.

However, Nketiah has remained their preferred option and the club are pushing to secure a deal with Arsenal.

The Gunners rejected an earlier offer from Nottingham Forest but it has been claimed that the two clubs are now close to agreeing on a fee.

Forest have managed to make progress in talks with Arsenal and an agreement over a fee is in the horizon.

The East Midlands club are also pushing forward in negotiations with the striker’s representatives over agreeing personal terms.

Nketiah wants to play more football and is open to the prospect of a transfer to the City Ground this summer.