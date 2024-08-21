Nottingham Forest have tabled an improved bid for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Forest are looking to bring in a striker before the end of the transfer window and Gimenez is one of their top targets.

An offer of €25m was rejected by Feyenoord earlier this week and it appeared that Nottingham Forest had shifted their focus towards signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

However, Gimenez has continued to be in Nottingham Forest’s thinking and the club are still pushing to sign the Mexican striker.

It has been claimed that a new offer has been filtered through to Feyenoord from Nottingham Forest for the striker.

The East Midlands club have tabled a bid worth up to €30m to further test Feyenoord’s resolve with regards to Gimenez.

The Rotterdam club are open to selling him but are expected to hold out for a club-record fee.

Gimenez scored 26 times in all competitions last season and has opened the new campaign with four goals in three games.

The striker is also claimed to be not pushing to leave Feyenoord for Forest.