Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is travelling to Burnley today to undergo a medical with the Clarets, according to the Athletic.

The centre-back has struggled to win over Nuno at the City Ground and spent the second half of last term in Turkey at Besiktas, where he won the Turkish Cup.

Worrall has been expected to move on and now a drop down to the Championship is on the cards for the 27-year-old.

Burnley are close to agreeing a permanent deal with Forest for the defender and it is advanced enough that he is set for a medical.

Worrall is currently in the process of travelling to the north west to be put through his medical paces by Burnley.

Scott Parker is likely to lose centre-back Dara O’Shea amid Premier League interest and Worrall could be seen as a replacement.

The experienced defender will be looking to hit the ground running at Turf Moor if he joins and quickly make an impact.

Worrall has made close to 170 appearances in the Championship throughout his career and Parker will want to use his know-how.