Championship outfit Portsmouth are set to sign Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair on a permanent deal, according to journalist David Lynch.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and has been pushing to try to break through into the senior side.

He made his debut for the senior team in an EFL Cup match and it is his only first team appearance so far.

Blair has been with the youth team to ensure his growth but now he is set to exit the Reds permanently.

Newly promoted Championship side Portsmouth are on the verge of securing the 20-year-old Liverpool man and they have agreed a deal with the Reds.

John Mousinho’s side are trying to have a steady season at the Championship and they have been active in the transfer window.

Mousinho will be looking to ease Blair into the team as he missed a big part of the last season due to a knee injury.

The 20-year-old Englishman has no lower-league first-team football experience and he will be looking to play a part for Pompey in the Championship this campaign.