Rayan Cherki is not interested in joining Fulham, who have a deal in place to sign the winger from Lyon, it has been claimed in France.

The Cottagers have been making progress in talks to sign the France Under-21 international from Lyon in the ongoing transfer window.

It emerged earlier today that Fulham tabled their first bid for him and there are claims that they now have a deal in place with Lyon.

The Premier League club have agreed to pay a fee of €15m plus €5m in add-ons to Lyon but it seems no one has told the player yet.

According to French radio station RMC, Cherki has no interest in completing a transfer to Craven Cottage in the final nine days of the transfer window.

Lyon are aware of the player’s will and even Fulham know that he does not want to join them.

For the moment, there are no talks between the player and Fulham over personal terms for the transfer.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side manage to change the player’s mind about not wanting to move to west London.