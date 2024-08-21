Sheffield United have the edge over Middlesbrough and Stoke City in the chase to land an attacker from a Premier League side, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Chris Wilder is keen to mount a big promotion push and recently brought in Michael Cooper to boost his goalkeeping options, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is on loan from Crystal Palace.

Now the hunt is on for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who scored just twice in 13 Championship appearances last season and is not a major part of Steve Cooper’s plans this term.

The Leicester boss wants a Premier League-proven striker and the club are looking at options, including Jordan Ayew.

It has been claimed that Leicester are prepared to let Cannon leave before the window closes if they manage to sign a striker such as Ayew.

The former Everton academy graduate remains a wanted commodity in the Championship with several teams chasing him.

Sheffield United are leading the race to sign the forward, but he has other clubs in the queue as well.

Stoke may be prepared to offer cash to buy Cannon from Leicester and even Middlesbrough are interested in him.

However, the Blades want the striker to be an important of their plans to get promoted back to the Premier League this season.

A chance to play for a promotion-chasing team appeals to Cannon over the other options.