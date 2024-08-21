Feyenoord custodian Justin Bijlow is attracting interest from Premier League outfit Southampton, according to talkSPORT.

Russell Martin’s side have been active in the transfer window and have made multiple signings already.

They are still in the market to sign more players before the end of this month and they want to bring in another new shot-stopper.

27-year-old goalkeeper Mateusz Liz is set to join Turkish outfit Goztepe in the coming days and the Saints have identified a quality custodian.

26-year-old Dutch custodian Bijlow, who plays for Eredivisie side Feyenoord, is emerging as a target for the Premier League side.

Bijlow has eight senior caps with the Dutch team and has been on Feyenoord’s books since 2016.

He played only 17 league matches last season after having multiple injury issues and Timon Wellenreuther has started this term’s league matches alongside one in the domestic cup.

Now it remains to be seen if Southampton will be able to convince Bijlow by offering him guaranteed game time at St Mary’s.