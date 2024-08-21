Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez has told his club he does not want to make a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest and he will stay put.

The Tricky Trees have been busy in the transfer market this summer and bringing in a striker before the window closes is high on their agenda.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Feyenoord goal-getter Gimenez are the two players that Forest have been working on deals for.

Nuno’s side have submitted revised offers for both strikers after their initial offers were rejected by the clubs.

Nketiah is desperate for game time and he is happy to make a move but Gimenez claimed to be not pushing a move to leave the Eredivisie side.

According to journalist Carlos Reynoso, Gimenez has informed Feyenoord that he is not interested in joining Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League side have seen two offers for Gimenez rejected and the player wants to stay put.

It has also been suggested that Forest and Arsenal are close to agreeing on a deal for Nketiah on a fee around of €30m.

Forest now are likely to put all their concentration on bringing in the Arsenal striker through the door following Gimenez’s rejection.