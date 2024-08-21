Stoke City are set for a busy final week of the summer transfer window and are working on deals for a defender and a striker, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Potters have been one of the more active Championship sides in the summer transfer window but have given no indications that they are finished yet.

In fact, with the final week of the summer transfer window now approaching, manager Steven Schumacher is expected to be kept busy.

The club have areas in mind where they would like to invest.

Having scored just one goal in their opening two Championship matches, the Potters are keen on adding another option to their attack before next Thursday’s deadline.

A central defender is also being sought, though time is paramount in their chase.

While work continues, it remains to be seen who they finally manage to sign in the coming nine days.

Burnley defender Luke McNally, who played at Stoke on loan last season, is a player the Potters are still keen on.

And to add a striker, Leicester City’s Tom Cannon is on their radar.