Sunderland have ‘decided to withdraw’ from the race for a striker they have been chasing this summer.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris feels the need to add attacking options to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of next week.

Sunderland have different irons in the fire as they aim to deliver for Le Bris, but it seems they have made a decision on one of their targets.

The Black Cats have been trying to sign Caen striker Alexandre Mendy and it was claimed just earlier this week that they have made a fresh bid for him.

Mendy is keen to make the switch to the Stadium of Light.

However, according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Sunderland have ‘decided to withdraw’ from the race and have communicated that message to the Caen board.

Whether the move is a negotiating tactic on the part of the English side remains to be seen, but Caen have been told they no longer want Mendy.

Mendy had been told that for an acceptable offer he could leave, however the club recently experienced a change in ownership.

The new owners have been keener to hold on to the striker.