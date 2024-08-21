Tottenham Hotspur talent Jude Soonsup-Bell will have a medical in Spain with Cordoba ‘imminently’, according to the Daily Mirror.

Spurs signed Soonsup-Bell from London rivals Chelsea, but he has struggled to make an impact or force himself into the first team.

It had been suggested that the attacker would be moved on by Spurs on a permanent basis this summer and he has found a new home.

Spanish outfit Cordoba have managed to agree a deal for the 20-year-old with Tottenham and are moving to now finalise it.

Soonsup-Bell is to undergo a medical imminently ahead of completing the move.

Cordoba play in Spain’s second tier, having won promotion from the third tier last season.

Soonsup-Bell will be looking for the opportunity to play on a regular basis for Cordoba and push his career forward.

The attacker has already played for Spurs this season, turning out for the full 90 minutes in a Premier League 2 meeting with his former club Chelsea.