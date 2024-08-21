One of Tottenham Hotspur’s fringe stars has seen two possible exit routes ‘practically ruled out’ as the end of the transfer window approaches.

Spurs have been hugely busy when it comes to trimming their squad and wage bill this summer, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Joe Rodon and Emerson Royal all going.

Also linked with an exit on a consistent basis is midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has failed to play on a regular basis under Ange Postecoglou.

The Argentinian has been considering his options and has largely been expected to be on his way out of the north London club.

Both Aston Villa and Real Betis have been rated as the two most likely destinations for Lo Celso.

However, according to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo, both destinations are ‘practically ruled out’ for Lo Celso.

The midfielder was looked at as an option by Aston Villa, but he is almost certainly not joining the Midlands club this summer.

A return to Real Betis had also been mooted but the Andalusian club will not be signing the Spurs midfielder either.

Tottenham and Lo Celso are hopeful that his situation will be resolved in the next week or so and he will find a new club.