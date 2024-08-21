Toulouse defender Kevin Keben is set to undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of joining Championship side Watford this summer.

Watford have signed seven new faces in the ongoing transfer window but Tom Cleverley is pushing for more arrivals.

The Watford boss wants to further strengthen his centre-back options and the club are close to signing a defender.

Keben has been on Watford’s radar for a while and the club are closing in on his capture in the coming days.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the defender will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of the transfer.

Following the medical, Keben will fly out to England to complete the transfer formalities in the next few days.

The French club are set to bag €3m fee from Watford for the centre-back’s transfer to Vicarage Road.

It remains to be seen whether Watford can register Keben in time for their game against Derby County on Saturday.