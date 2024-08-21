Wolves have now agreed a deal to sign Nantes defender Bastien Meupiyou, who has been available to leave the Ligue 1 side.

The Molineux club identified the 18-year-old as bright prospect and have moved to bring him on board.

They have now had an offer accepted by Nantes and it is expected that Meupiyou will sign for the Premier League club.

Wolves will pay a fee of €5m, not including add-ons and a sell-on clause, to take Meupiyou to Molineux, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Meupiyou has another year left to run on his contract at Nantes.

However, the defender made clear he would not sign a new contract with the club and they were as a result prepared to sell him.

It remains to be seen what Wolves’ plans for Meupiyou are.

Meupiyou could be loaned out by Wolves to continue his development as he will depart Nantes having made just one appearance for the club’s senior side.