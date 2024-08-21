Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has personally called Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, but the Reds’ steep asking price is still proving to be an issue.

The 22-year-old is finally set to permanently bid adieu to his club for the last five years with multiple clubs showing keen interest in taking him.

The race now appears to be down to either Brentford or German champions Leverkusen.

Alonso called Van den Berg on the phone in recent days, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, to sell the move to Leverkusen to him.

Liverpool though want a £20m fee for Van den Berg and also want the interested clubs to pay another £5m in add-ons.

The asking price is currently too high for Leverkusen, who want to sign Van den Berg if another defender leaves before the deadline.

With Brentford willing to meet Liverpool’s price, Van den Berg must now decide whether he wants to wait for Leverkusen or go to the Bees.

Stuttgart were also pushing to sign Van den Berg until earlier this week, but have now pulled out of the race.