Arsenal have a deal in place with Real Sociedad for the transfer of Mikel Merino following final talks on Wednesday.

Merino has been a target for Arsenal all summer and the club have been working on a deal to sign him for several weeks.

The negotiations have dragged along for a considerable period of time with Real Sociedad playing hardball in talks with Arsenal.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay was in London this week and he met Arsenal on Wednesday to finally get an agreement over the line.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Real Sociedad and Arsenal both decided to compromise to finalise the terms of their deal.

The Gunners have agreed to pay a fee of €37m, including add-ons, to Real Sociedad for Merino’s signature.

The midfielder has been training away from the squad for the last few days to avoid any injuries ahead of his anticipated transfer.

The Spain international is now expected to travel to London soon to complete the formalities of his transfer to Arsenal.