Nottingham Forest are discussing the payment structure and the make-up of the add-ons with Arsenal for the signature of Eddie Nketiah, according to Sky Sports News.

Forest have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of the Arsenal striker after it became clear that Santiago Gimenez does not want to join them.

The club have reportedly been closing in on a deal with Arsenal to take Nketiah to the City Ground this summer.

The forward has given his consent to the move and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

A broad agreement over a fee is in place and the two clubs are now discussing the details of the deal.

The negotiations at the moment are centred on the payment structure of the deal and the make-up of the performance-related add-ons.

The final figure of the deal is expected to add up to £30m and the two clubs are hoping to close out an agreement soon.

Forest are pushing to secure favourable payment terms in their pursuit of the Arsenal striker.