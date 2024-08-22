Arsenal are looking to wrap up Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino’s transfer today as they press the accelerator.

The Gunners have been careful with their incomings this summer and have brought in only one new face through the door.

They have been chasing Euro 2024-winning Spanish midfielder Merino from Real Sociedad all summer.

Real Sociedad supremo Jokin Aperribay was in London on Wednesday to talk to Arsenal and seal the deal.

Now according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Mikel Arteta’s side are keen on closing Merino’s swoop today.

The Premier League side and the La Liga side have been in conversations since last month and now they are close to ending it on a positive note.

Merino has been on the books of the Spanish side since 2018 and has made close to 250 appearances for them.

The north London side will be looking to put Merino through medical and if possible have him available against Aston Villa this Saturday.