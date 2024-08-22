Gremio winger Gustavo Nunes is pushing for a move to the Premier League with Brentford over interest from Girona and Saudi Arabia, according to Sky Sports News.

Brentford have been holding talks with the Brazilian outfit for the signature of the teenage winger in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Premier League club have been making progress in talks and a deal is now in place between the two sides for the proposed transfer.

Brentford have agreed to pay a fee in excess of £10m to Gremio to take potentially take Nunes to the British capital in the coming days.

However, a deal has not been finalised yet and Brentford still have work to to do to finalise the details of the agreement.

Girona and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also interested in the player but Brentford have the edge because of the player’s preference.

Nunes is pushing to move to the London club over interest from other teams in the ongoing transfer window.

Brentford are aiming to finalise the arrival of the winger before the transfer window closes a week from Friday.