Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is scheduled to undergo a medical at Brentford today ahead of his proposed transfer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Brentford have been diligently working on a deal to sign the Dutch defender despite Xabi Alonso personally trying to convince him to move to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, with the German club not prepared to meet Liverpool’s asking price, Brentford have been in pole position to sign him.

A deal is now in place between the two clubs for Van den Berg to join Brentford for a fee of £25m.

Liverpool and Brentford are still finalising the details of the agreement but a medical has already been scheduled for the Dutchman.

He will be travelling to London today to undergo the medical checks with the Bees ahead of his proposed move.

Brentford are expected to finalise the arrival of the centre-back from Liverpool in the next 24 hours.

The club have also been wary of the deal getting hijacked but it seems certain that Brentford are set to sign Van den Berg from Liverpool.