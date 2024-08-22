Brentford remain wary of their pursuit of Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg getting hijacked by another club, according to the BBC.

The London club are in advanced negotiations with Liverpool for the signature of the Dutch defender in the ongoing transfer window.

The negotiations are progressing smoothly as Brentford push to secure a deal worth £25m for the Dutch centre-back in the coming days.

Thomas Frank is preparing to welcome the Liverpool defender but the club are not counting their chickens yet.

It has been claimed that Brentford remain vigilant about the possibility of the deal getting hijacked.

The club thought they had a deal in place to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United earlier in the window before Spurs signed him.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Van den Berg with Xabi Alonso personally speaking with the player to convince him.

Brentford are wary that all their efforts to sign Van den Berg could still amount to nothing if a late hijack attempt is made.