Burnley have denied that they have made an offer for a winger they are showing keen interest in signing, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets are seeing activity regarding ins and outs pick up as the end of the transfer window approaches.

Joe Worrall is joining the club from Nottingham Forest, while Sander Berge is heading for Fulham and Wout Weghorst is confident he will sign for Ajax.

Burnley also have their sights on Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, who the Bhoys are ready to sell.

The Clarets though deny having made an offer for Johnston so far.

That could change as they are keen on putting the attacker at the disposal of boss Scott Parker.

The 25-year-old finished last season on loan in the Championship at West Brom, where he made a big impact.

Johnston found the back of the net on seven occasions for Carlos Corberan’s side as they reached the playoffs.