Burnley star Zeki Amdouni is looking to leave Turf Moor before the transfer window closes and Benfica are showing interest in him.

The Clarets signed the Swiss international last year from Basel on a five-year deal when they were a Premier League club.

They are back in the Championship this summer and the attacker is looking to move on from Burnley.

Amdouni played only six minutes in Burnley’s win over Cardiff City in the Championship last weekend, though he did score.

And now according to Swiss outlet 4-4-2.com, the player in question wants to move on before the window closes if it is possible.

Portuguese giants Benfica are looking to bring Amdouni in.

It has been suggested that Benfica prefer a loan agreement for the Swiss forward due to Burnley’s €18m asking price.

Benfica and Burnley are claimed to be in negotiations and the loan fee for Amdouni is expected to be around €4m if the deal happens.

Now only time will tell if Benfica will be able to secure a loan deal for the Clarets forwards in the dying embers of the transfer window.