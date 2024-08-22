Millwall have been left frustrated by the delays caused by Celtic in the deal to sell Daniel Kelly to the Championship club, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been on the cusp of joining the Championship club this summer after he penned a pre-contractual agreement.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and Kelly underwent a medical and signed a contract with Millwall earlier this week.

However, the Championship club are yet to announce his arrival due to delays from Celtic’s end.

It has been claimed that Millwall have been left frustrated by Celtic dragging their feet in finalising the paperwork for the deal.

The Scottish champions are yet to sign off on the deal for Kelly to officially join Millwall.

The delays from Celtic mean that the midfielder will not be available to play his first game for Millwall this weekend.

The Championship club are pushing Celtic to finalise the paperwork soon as they want to get Kelly officially into the building.