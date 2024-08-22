Burnley star Dara O’Shea is keen on joining Wolves this summer, but the Premier League side are yet to meet the Clarets’ demands, according to the BBC.

Gary O’Neil is looking to sign a central defender to replace the departed Max Kilman before the end of this month.

The Molineux outfit have shown their interest in Burnley’s 25-year-old Irish defender O’Shea and Brentford have also been linked with wanting him.

The Bees are now close to securing Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool and Wolves are now likely to have a smoother pathway to O’Shea.

It has been suggested that O’Shea is happy to make the move to Molineux this summer.

Despite the player’s green light though Wolves have not met Burnley’s £15m asking price for the defender and even if a deal happens it will take place late in the transfer window.

Signing a centre-back is high on Wolves’ agenda, but the club would also like a winger and are likely to try to keep the fee for O’Shea down.

Now it remains to be seen if Wolves will be able to dig deep in their pockets and meet Burnley’s valuation to bring in O’Shea by the end of this month.