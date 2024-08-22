Chelsea could try to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran towards the end of the transfer window if they fail to get their hands on Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Like last summer, Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer market having brought in quite a few players already.

They have given no indication yet that they are finished though with attack being a position that is still being looked at.

Napoli forward Osimhen is one option that has been pondered over but fellow Premier League club Arsenal are also pushing for the player.

In the event their Osimhen pursuit fails, Chelsea have another target in mind in the form of Aston Villa forward Duran.

Duran has been with the Villans since January last year and has notched up 50 appearances for them, scoring nine goals.

Unai Emery’s side are open to the prospect of selling the player, despite being the beneficiaries of his opening-day goal against West Ham.

A late move could be on the cards though no contact has yet been established.

West Ham chased Duran this summer, but would not meet Aston Villa’s asking price.