Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is looking to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal, according to The Athletic.

Sterling was left out from the squad in the Blues’ 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the first league game of their season last weekend.

The player’s camp issued a statement following his omission from the squad and made it clear that Sterling needs clarification on the matter.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made it clear that the English winger is not part of his plans this season.

Now it has been suggested that the 29-year-old forward is keen on exiting Chelsea this summer on a permanent deal rather than on loan.

The Blues hierarchy are trying to find a solution for Sterling and this week he has trained separately from the first team.

Aston Villa held internal talks over Sterling in recent days but they are unlikely to sign him due to the overall cost of a potential deal.

Now it remains to be seen if Sterling will find a permanent solution to his future or if he will end up leaving on a loan deal late in the transfer window.